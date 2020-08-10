Rescue crews search for missing swimmer in Penbryn Lake in Winslow Township

WINSLOW TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Authorities in Winslow Township, New Jersey are searching for a swimmer who went missing in Penbryn Lake Sunday night.Police said just before 4 p.m. on Sunday officers received reports of a possible drowning.Witnesses said a man who was swimming in the lake went under the water but never resurfaced.Search efforts continued into the evening hours but no one was found.Searchers resumed at daybreak and as of Monday afternoon were still actively searching the lake.New Jersey State Police Aviation Unit, NJSP TEAMS Unit, Winslow and Waterford Township Fire Departments and Camden County Central Communications are assisting with the search and recovery efforts.