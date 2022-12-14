Former administrator accused of stealing $579,000 from Penn Christian Academy

EAST NORRITON TWP., Pennsylvania -- A former school administrator is now charged with several felonies, accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the school she helped run.

Police in East Norriton Twp. say 36-year-old Katherine Paprocka stole more than $579,000 from Penn Christian Academy.

She was a senior administrator at the school from July 2020 to December 2021.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office says Paprocka forged signatures to gain access to school money and even obtained credit cards in the names of some employees.

Prosecutors also say she used the money to fund family vacations, pay down her and her husband's credit card debt, and buy in-vitro fertilization treatment.

According to investigators, Paprocka covered her activity in part by firing other employees tasked with handling the school's finances.

The investigation began in 2021 and she was fired a few months later.

Paprocka is charged with 29 felony counts and is being held without bail.