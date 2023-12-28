PennDOT to begin repairs on ramp from Roosevelt Expressway to I-76 West after damage from crash

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- PennDOT has announced that construction on the ramp from the Roosevelt Expressway to I-76 West will begin Friday.

A right lane closure will be in place on westbound I-76 between City Avenue and Lincoln Drive to repair the overhead ramp bridge.

Officials anticipate that the ramp will reopen sometime Saturday evening.

The ramp was closed Tuesday after discovering structural damage to beams at its base.

PennDOT said the damage was caused by a cargo container, carried by a truck, that slammed into it on Tuesday afternoon.

Until the ramp reopens, drivers have been directed to use eastbound I-76, Montgomery Avenue and westbound I-76 until further notice. Drivers can expect backups and delays in that area.

Detours to avoid Roosevelt Expressway to I-76 West ramp closure

Use 6abc's traffic map for the latest in traffic updates.