PennDOT officials are shutting down the bridge after discovering structural damage.

Ramp from Roosevelt Expressway to I-76 West closed due to structural damage: PennDOT

Ramp from Roosevelt Expressway to I-76 West closed due to structural damage: PennDOT

Ramp from Roosevelt Expressway to I-76 West closed due to structural damage: PennDOT

Ramp from Roosevelt Expressway to I-76 West closed due to structural damage: PennDOT

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Highway drivers in Philadelphia may soon be facing another headache on the roads.

The ramp from the Roosevelt Expressway to I-76 West is closed until further notice.

PennDOT officials are shutting down the bridge after discovering structural damage.

They say the damage was caused by a large vehicle that slammed into it on Tuesday afternoon.

Drivers can expect backups and delays in that area.

It is unclear how long the repairs will take.

Use 6abc's traffic map for the latest in traffic updates.