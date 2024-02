Family of 5 displaced after house fire in Pennsauken, New Jersey

PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A family of five has been displaced after their home caught fire in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

Flames first broke out around 11 p.m. Sunday on the 6800 block of Lee Avenue.

Officials say the fire appears to have started outside before spreading to the interior of the second floor.

Fortunately, everyone made it out safely on their own, with no reported injuries.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.