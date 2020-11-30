Crews battle house fire in Pennsauken, New Jersey

PENNSAUKEN TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Firefighters battled a house fire in Pennsauken, New Jersey on Sunday afternoon.
The fire broke out just after 4:30 p.m. at a home on the 5400 block of Toms Avenue.
The Action Cam was there as flames were shooting out of a second-story window.
No injures have been reported.
The blaze caused extensive damage to the home.
Investigators are still working to determine what sparked the flames.
