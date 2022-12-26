1 injured after popular Pennsauken restaurant goes up in flames

PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A popular restaurant in Pennsauken, New Jersey was damaged during a fire on Christmas morning.

Crews were called to Hing Far Chinese Restaurant on Maple Avenue around 10:45 a.m.

The Action Cam was there as smoke billowed from the business.

Fire officials say they received a call from a passerby who reported smoke.

As they worked to get the fire under control, crews found a male inside an illegal living unit of the building. He was taken to a burn center with serious injuries.

"Our typical holiday routine on Christmas is to get Chinese Food," said Denise Silver of Cherry Hill. "The phone just going, giving a busy signal. We said, 'Let's just hop in the car because we live right here, and (we) came over saw these big orange signs."

Throughout the day, people continued to stop by the popular take-out restaurant, one of the few places open on Christmas Day.

Denise Silver says she's devastated by what has happened.

"Hing Far is our local Chinese restaurant that we love. We have been coming here for probably 20 years. I hope they rebuild," said Silver.

The fire caused significant damage to the inside and back area of the restaurant.

Action News spoke to the owner briefly who says she does not know when she will reopen.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.