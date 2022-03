Boil water advisory for roughly 14,500 residents in Chester, Lancaster counties

Chester County: City of Coatesville, Parkesburg and South Coatesville and portions of the Townships of Atglen, Caln, East Fallowfield, Highland, Sadsbury, Valley, West Caln and West Sadsbury.

Lancaster County: The Borough of Quarryville and the Townships of Bart, Colerain, Eden and Sadsbury.

COATESVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A boil water advisory has been issued for some residents in Chester and Lancaster counties.Officials say the Rock Run Water Treatment Plant experienced an issue, which resulted in lower-than-normal chlorine levels within the plant.According to officials, this boil water advisory impacts approximately 14,500 customers in Pennsylvania American Water's Coatesville system, including:Until further notice, water should be boiled before drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing your teeth or preparing food.A map of the affected area can be found here