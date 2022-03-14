Boil water advisory for roughly 14,500 residents in Chester, Lancaster counties

Officials say the Rock Run Water Treatment Plant experienced an issue, which resulted in lower-than-normal chlorine levels within the plant.
According to officials, this boil water advisory impacts approximately 14,500 customers in Pennsylvania American Water's Coatesville system, including:
- Chester County: City of Coatesville, Parkesburg and South Coatesville and portions of the Townships of Atglen, Caln, East Fallowfield, Highland, Sadsbury, Valley, West Caln and West Sadsbury.
- Lancaster County: The Borough of Quarryville and the Townships of Bart, Colerain, Eden and Sadsbury.
Until further notice, water should be boiled before drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing your teeth or preparing food.
A map of the affected area can be found here.