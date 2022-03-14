boil water advisory

Boil water advisory for roughly 14,500 residents in Chester, Lancaster counties

Officials say the Rock Run Water Treatment Plant experienced an issue, which resulted in lower-than-normal chlorine levels.
By
COATESVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A boil water advisory has been issued for some residents in Chester and Lancaster counties.

Officials say the Rock Run Water Treatment Plant experienced an issue, which resulted in lower-than-normal chlorine levels within the plant.

According to officials, this boil water advisory impacts approximately 14,500 customers in Pennsylvania American Water's Coatesville system, including:

  • Chester County: City of Coatesville, Parkesburg and South Coatesville and portions of the Townships of Atglen, Caln, East Fallowfield, Highland, Sadsbury, Valley, West Caln and West Sadsbury.
  • Lancaster County: The Borough of Quarryville and the Townships of Bart, Colerain, Eden and Sadsbury.


Until further notice, water should be boiled before drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing your teeth or preparing food.

A map of the affected area can be found here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesspennsylvaniaamerican waterboil water advisory
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BOIL WATER ADVISORY
Boil water advisory still in effect for Lower Bucks County
Boil Water Advisory lifted in Pottstown
Water main break prompts evacuation of 3 homes deemed unsafe
Boil water advisory lifted in Montco
TOP STORIES
Woman carjacks 2 drivers, kills pedestrian during crash: Police
Police: Teen dies after being shot by 9-year-old in Germantown
Villanova will face Delaware in 1st round of NCAA Tournament
Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 35
Tom Brady says he's returning as Buccaneers QB next season
Philadelphia Blind Hockey team promotes inclusivity on the ice
SEPTA police searching for man accused of assaulting woman on bus
Show More
Police: Suspect who shot homeless men in NYC also wanted in DC
William Hurt, star of 'Broadcast News,' 'Body Heat,' dies
250th St. Patrick's Day Parade returns to Philadelphia
How City Hall clocks are advanced for Daylight Saving Time
Teen wins $100,000 lottery prize with her first ticket ever
More TOP STORIES News