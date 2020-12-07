Montgomery County schools can reopen after virtual mandate ends

However, some districts have abruptly changed their plans for Monday.
Pottsgrove School District was slated to go hybrid, but so many teachers called in sick, the district had to do a last-minute switch back to virtual. Superintendent William Shirk sent an update to parents on Sunday.
"This closure is defined as a 'functional closure' due to inadequate staffing. Please note, this closure is not due to COVID-19 positivity in PGSD facilities," the letter said. "Staying virtual for another week will allow us to gather more accurate data from the Montgomery County Department of Health following the Thanksgiving holiday."
Spring-Ford Area School District is also switching its plan back to all-virtual. The district planned to do a mix of in-person and hybrid, but rising COVID numbers changed those plans.
"While we were planning to return to in-person learning tomorrow, there has been a significant increase in confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Spring-Ford footprint including Limerick Township, Upper Providence Township, Royersford Borough, and Spring City Borough. As a result, we will delay the return to in-person learning for ALL schools at this time," a message from Spring-Ford Superintendent Dr. David Goodin reads. "As always, the safety and well-being of our students, staff and families is our top priority."
Lower Moreland will continue its plan to go hybrid, despite nearly a dozen staff members being in quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure.
A letter was sent home to parents in the district Sunday, saying one student and 11 staff members have tested positive or were exposed to someone who was.
"It has been determined that impacted K-12 classrooms can be supported by adults to maintain health/safety and supervision to begin our week of December 7," the letter from Superintendent Scott Davidheiser said.
Parents and guardians of Lower Moreland students who attend in-person instruction beginning Monday are being asked to monitor their child's health using the Daily Health Questionnaire provided by the district.
The students in the Souderton Area School District will be the only ones with the option of full in-person instruction.
"I want to assure you that we are continuing to closely coordinate with the Montgomery County Office of Public Health on all matters related to the pandemic," Superintendent Frank Gallagher said in a letter last week. "We are focusing on following our health and safety plan in an effort to maintain in-person instruction for our students."
According to the latest data, 19 of the more than 4,500 students currently have COVID-19. Two staff members also have tested positive. The district said none of those transmissions have occurred in-school.
The Methacton School District will remain all virtual.
Some parents in the Methacton district said they have not been given a choice for their children's schooling and protested the virtual decision in a rally on Sunday.
The Methacton school board will meet Monday night as districts, not the county, have the final say on if and when to reopen.
"The office in public health has the ability to require schools to close. But we do not have the authority to make schools open," Dr. Valerie Arkoosh, Montgomery County Commissioner, said last week.
MORE PENNSYLVANIA COVID-19 HEADLINES
COVID-19 cases reach highest spike in Delaware County since pandemic began
Delaware County announced on Friday, Dec. 4 its highest daily case count of COVID-19 since the pandemic began and a concern for the hospital system being overrun.
Nearly all Montgomery County hospitals 'at capacity,' county official says
Dr. Valerie Arkoosh, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners, offered a sobering assessment of the state of hospitals in the county on Wednesday.
"Almost every hospital is at capacity. There are two that aren't but the remainder are quite full, " said Arkoosh.
It's a similar scenario in medical centers across Pennsylvania where the number of COVID-19 patients being treated in a hospital is approaching a record 4,800.
How is 2nd wave of COVID-19 impacting local hospitals?
As the second wave of COVID-19 hits the Philadelphia region, doctors and medical professionals discuss how the virus is impacting hospitals.
Pennsylvania tightens mask mandate, orders COVID testing
Pennsylvania is working to curb the sharp increase in coronavirus infections and hospitalizations by issuing strict testing guidelines surrounding people traveling to the state.
Philadelphia's new COVID-19 restrictions are now in effect: What You Need to Know
Philadelphia restaurant owners are hoping for booming outdoor dining sales as they have been forced to close their indoor dining rooms to patrons amid new COVID-19 restrictions.
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Health experts suggest decreased activity, COVID test after holiday travel
The nation's top health officials are warning that recent travelers are at an increased risk of possibly spreading COVID-19 after the Thanksgiving holiday.
Fauci: Expect similar COVID travel restrictions, advisories for Christmas holiday
Americans should expect more COVID-related restrictions and advisories for the Christmas holiday, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert.
COVID-19 RESOURCES
How to properly wash your hands
Which masks protect those around you best?
What to do if you think you have COVID-19 symptoms
Coronavirus testing near me