Gov. Wolf: Everyone, not just COVID patients, at risk as Pennsylvania hospitals fill up

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Governor Tom Wolf issued a dire warning as the surge in COVID-19 cases threatens to overwhelm Pennsylvania hospitals.

During a news conference on Monday, Wolf said hospitals in the commonwealth are already running low on beds in their intensive care units.

"If you didn't know before how urgent the situation is, please pay attention now. We must stop the spread of COVID-19, and to do that we must act now" Wolf said.

The governor warned that any shortage of hospital beds means anyone who is sick, not just COVID-19 patients, are at risk.

"There are fewer resources to go around for the sickest Pennsylvanians, whatever the sickness that you're suffering," Wolf said.



Wolf reiterated three ways for residents to protect themselves and others: stay home unless you need to go out; do not attend gatherings with people outside your home; and wear a mask if you do need to go out.

"Doctors and nurses are frightened, and they're asking the public for help, asking all of us for help to stop this spread of COVID," he said. "We cannot continue to take our medical workers for granted."

Pennsylvania reported 6,330 new cases on Monday in addition to 8,630 cases on Sunday, bringing the two-day total to 14,960.

That brings the statewide total to 426,444.

Another 111 deaths were reported over the weekend, bringing the statewide toll to 11,373.


COVID-19 cases reach highest spike in Delaware County since pandemic began



Officials Friday announced that COVID-19 cases in Delaware County reached the highest daily case count since the pandemic began.


Delaware County announced on Friday, Dec. 4 its highest daily case count of COVID-19 since the pandemic began and a concern for the hospital system being overrun.

Nearly all Montgomery County hospitals 'at capacity,' county official says


Dr. Valerie Arkoosh, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners, offered a sobering assessment of the state of hospitals in the county on Wednesday.
"Almost every hospital is at capacity. There are two that aren't but the remainder are quite full, " said Arkoosh.

It's a similar scenario in medical centers across Pennsylvania where the number of COVID-19 patients being treated in a hospital is approaching a record 4,800.

How is 2nd wave of COVID-19 impacting local hospitals?


As the second wave of COVID-19 hits the Philadelphia region, doctors and medical professionals discuss how the virus is impacting hospitals.

Pennsylvania tightens mask mandate, orders COVID testing


Pennsylvania is working to curb the sharp increase in coronavirus infections and hospitalizations by issuing strict testing guidelines surrounding people traveling to the state.

Philadelphia's new COVID-19 restrictions are now in effect: What You Need to Know



Philadelphia restaurant owners are hoping for booming outdoor dining sales as they have been forced to close their indoor dining rooms to patrons amid new COVID-19 restrictions.

Health experts suggest decreased activity, COVID test after holiday travel


The nation's top health officials are warning that recent travelers are at an increased risk of possibly spreading COVID-19 after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Fauci: Expect similar COVID travel restrictions, advisories for Christmas holiday


Americans should expect more COVID-related restrictions and advisories for the Christmas holiday, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert.

