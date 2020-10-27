Pennsylvania health officials report 2,751 additional COVID-19 cases marking highest 1-day total

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=7179162" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Officials said a spike in COVID-19 cases in the area could be attributed to gatherings.

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania health officials on Tuesday confirmed an additional 2,751 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 198,446. The numbers are now comparable with what the state saw in April and Tuesday's case count is the largest one-day total, officials said.The previous highest one-day total had been recorded on Friday, with 2,219 additional positive cases.With 23 new deaths reported Tuesday, there are 8,696 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.According to officials, there are 2,254,523 people who have tested negative to date. Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:- Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;- Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;- Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;- Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;- Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;- Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and- Nearly 21% are ages 65 or older.Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.Health officials said there are significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds.Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home, officials said.Approximately 12,125 of the state's total cases are among health care workers.