New daily record of COVID cases in Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania reported Saturday their highest daily positive case counts since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 4,035 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 227,985.There were 50,471 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., Nov. 6. This is a record-high number of PCR test results reported to the department.There were 40 more deaths attributed to COVID-19, for a total of 9,015, officials said.Pennsylvania health officials said there are currently 1,597 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state.