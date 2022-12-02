Nearly 30 charged in drug trafficking ring operating in several Pennsylvania counties

Dozens of people have been charged in a major drug trafficking ring involving multiple Pennsylvania counties.

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Dozens of people have been charged in a major drug trafficking ring involving multiple Pennsylvania counties.

Investigators from both Berks and Montgomery counties, along with federal agents, teamed up for "Operation Caribbean Snowfall."

They say 27 suspects were involved in dealing large quantities of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine.

The drugs were being shipped to Reading from Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Mexico.

Investigators believe the alleged leader of the organization, 46-year-old Carlos Lopez Rosado, coordinated some deals from inside a federal prison in Schuylkill County.

"While incarcerated he was using the cell phone to continue to facilitate deliveries of cocaine and fentanyl," said Berks County District Attorney John Adams.

As of Friday, 10 of the 27 suspects remain on the loose.

Investigators also say they seized over $2.7 million worth of cocaine and $1.6 million of fentanyl.