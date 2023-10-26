Pa. Fine Wine & Good Spirits offers chance to buy rare bourbons, whiskeys

There are fewer than 5,000 bottles available, and prices run between $55 and $290 a bottle.

PENNSYLVANIA (WPVI) -- If you enjoy rare whiskeys, this lottery may be for you.

Pennsylvania Fine Wine & Good Spirits is offering you a chance to buy a bottle or two.

A limited-release lottery registration is opening this week to buy six bourbons and whiskeys.

These are not bottles you can typically find on the shelf.

There are fewer than 5,000 bottles available, and prices run between $55 and $290 a bottle.

When you register for a lottery item, you enter a random drawing to win the opportunity to purchase that specific product.

Participants can opt-in to one drawing or several, and there is only one entry per household.

Click here for more information and how to register for the lottery.