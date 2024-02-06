WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro to deliver 2nd budget proposal to lawmakers

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, February 6, 2024 12:37PM
Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro to deliver 2nd budget proposal to lawmakers
Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro is set to deliver his second budget proposal to lawmakers Tuesday.
WPVI

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro is set to deliver his second budget proposal to lawmakers Tuesday.

The Democrat is facing calls to put more money on the table for public school funding and to renew efforts to attract big business.

Shapiro is expected to seek money for higher education in a plan to make state-owned universities and community colleges more affordable. He is also expected to ask for more money for public transit systems statewide, which could help provide the funding needed to avoid service cuts or fare increases on SEPTA in our area.

RELATED: Governor Josh Shapiro proposes multi-million dollar plan to aid SEPTA

Shapiro has also said he will propose a budget that cuts taxes.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW