Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro to deliver 2nd budget proposal to lawmakers

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro is set to deliver his second budget proposal to lawmakers Tuesday.

The Democrat is facing calls to put more money on the table for public school funding and to renew efforts to attract big business.

Shapiro is expected to seek money for higher education in a plan to make state-owned universities and community colleges more affordable. He is also expected to ask for more money for public transit systems statewide, which could help provide the funding needed to avoid service cuts or fare increases on SEPTA in our area.

Shapiro has also said he will propose a budget that cuts taxes.