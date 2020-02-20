$3M scratch-off lottery ticket sold at 7-Eleven in Bucks County

Just 24 hours after the Pennsylvania Lottery announced a ticket worth $3 million was sold at a Wawa in Southwest Philadelphia, another big winner has been declared.
A $3,000,000 Pennsylvania Club scratch-off ticket worth $3 million was sold in Bucks County.
Lottery officials said the ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven at 527 West Lincoln Highway in Langhorne.
"What would I do? I don't know what! Keep working. I have five kids so maybe not Vegas but go somewhere tropical," said Corinne Coleman.
Officials say the winner is going to take home roughly 73% of the winnings after taxes, so that's roughly a $2.2 million haul.
The 7-Eleven store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
The earlier winner, a $3 Million Cash Game scratch-off ticket, was sold at the Wawa at 8220 W. Bartram Avenue in Philadelphia.
Officials want to remind winners that Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com.