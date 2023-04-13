Gov. Shapiro can't stockpile on abortion drug after federal ruling; promises legal abortions in Pa

The White House announced a new federal rule on Wednesday aimed at protecting those who cross state lines for abortion care.

If finalized, the rule could take effect soon.

This comes after a federal judge in Texas ruled to suspend the abortion medication mifepristone. A federal appeals court is weighing whether to block or uphold that ruling.

In the meantime, several Democratic governors are stockpiling emergency supplies of the drug.

Pennsylvania's Governor Josh Shapiro said that he cannot follow suit, however.

"My state law here in Pennsylvania prohibits me from paying for mifepristone with state dollars, so we're not able to stockpile as my fellow governors have done," said Shapiro.

He went on to say that as long as he is governor, abortions remain safe, legal, and accessible in the commonwealth.