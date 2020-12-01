Pennsylvania native found dead in Houston was 'scared for her life' prior to death, friend says

The body of Alexis Sharkey, 26, was discovered on the side of a Houston road on Saturday morning. Her friends told 6abc's sister station KTRK that Sharkey mentioned her fears about a month ago during a trip.
"She confided in me that night ... she's petrified," a friend said. "This girl is scared for her life."
Sharkey's friends and her mother, Stacey Robinault, who lives in northwest Pennsylvania, told KTRK they think Sharkey was killed.
"I do believe she was murdered. Yes. From what I've been able to gather as well as a mother's gut," Robinault said.
Her loved ones described her as a selfless, kind soul who would help anyone.
"She was a friend to literally all," said a friend. "Such a good person."
Sharkey moved to Houston with her husband earlier this year. When a KTRK reporter spoke with him on Monday, he sounded upset. He said he did everything in his power to find his wife, and asked to never be contacted again before hanging up.
Now, as her family and friends prepare for her funeral, they're still seeking answers.
"I don't know why," Robinault said. "The horrific nature of her last moments must've been ... I can't even. I can't even go there."