Pa. Primary latest: GOP Senate hopeful Mehmet Oz feeling confident

The last full day of campaigning in Pennsylvania's hotly contested primaries for governor and U.S. Senate began Monday with a top Senate candidate in the hospital and establishment Republicans trying to stave off victories by candidates they worry will be unelectable in the fall.

NEWTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The race for retiring Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey's seat has been dominated by a huge primary field that has been particularly contested on the GOP side.But on Sunday, the focus was on the Democrats as Fetterman announced he was recovering from a stroke. The 52-year-old said he went to the hospital on Friday after not feeling well and would remain for a while for observation. He vowed to press forward despite the health setback, saying, "Our campaign isn't slowing down one bit, and we are still on track to win this primary on Tuesday."John Fetterman is about to undergo a standard procedure to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator. It should be a short procedure that will help protect his heart and address the underlying cause of his stroke, atrial fibrillation (A-fib), by regulating his heart rate and rhythm," his campaign said Tuesday.The 52-year-old Fetterman, who has been hospitalized all weekend, previously insisted the health emergency wasn't slowing his campaign.Fetterman has led in polls and fundraising in a four-person field that includes U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb and state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta.For Republicans, the race looked for much of the campaign like a two-man contest between the Trump-endorsed Oz, best known as the host of daytime TV's "The Dr. Oz Show, and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick.But several prominent conservative groups have gotten involved in the race's final days, backing lesser-known conservative activist Kathy Barnette as an alternative. A recent Fox News poll shows she is surging, just trailing Oz and McCormick.Oz and McCormick have spent a lot of time and money, nearly $30 million combined, tearing each other down. And it apparently worked.Barnette seized on that opportunity while spending a fraction of what Oz and McCormick poured into this race.On Tuesday, Oz said he is confident he will win not only the primary but also the general election.Borick says a three candidate dead-heat primary for a high-profile race in Pennsylvania is pretty rare."In places like Pennsylvania, where it's hard to do retail politics given the size of the state, the expense of the media markets, we just don't have a lot of examples of candidates like her emerging at this stage of the race," he said.Borick also doesn't believe news of Fetterman's stroke will hurt his chances of winning."It seems like folks like Conor Lamb or Malcolm Kenyatta never got the type of traction to be really competitive in this race. So, I would be surprised if Fetterman doesn't hang on in that race," he says.