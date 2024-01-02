New law for 2024 aims to crack down on retail theft in Pennsylvania

According to state data, retail theft offenses in Pennsylvania increased by 30 percent from 2021 to 2022.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As a new year begins, a newly passed law is now being enforced in the state of Pennsylvania.

State Senator David Argall sponsored a bill in 2023 that was focused on cracking down on retail theft.

Sen. Argall's bill changes penalties for people who commit retail theft. It also establishes a deputy attorney general whose job it is to oversee a team of prosecutors focused on retail theft throughout the state.

The bill, which received bipartisan support in Harrisburg, passed in December. According to Argall, Gov. Josh Shapiro quickly signed the bill into law.

"I think the goal is to just let people know that if they commit these kinds of crimes, they're going to get prosecuted," Argall told Action News on Tuesday.

Under the new law, the retail value thresholds that correlate with second- and third-degree felonies were cut in half.

If the retail value of the stolen merchandise is between $2,500 and $9,999, the offense is now a third-degree felony. Under previous law, the value of the stolen merchandise needed to be between $5,000 and $19,999 to qualify as this kind of felony.

If the retail value of the stolen merchandise is between $10,000 and $49,999, the offense is now a second-degree felony. Previous law stipulated the value of the stolen merchandise had to be more than $20,000 to qualify as a second-degree felony.

For the first time under this new law, a first-degree felony penalty will be added if the retail value of the stolen merchandise is $50,000 or more.

This new law also establishes 'The Office of Deputy Attorney General for Organized Retail Crime Theft.' The legislation states the office will include five prosecuting attorneys who will focus on retail theft in districts throughout the state.

A representative for the state attorney general's office told Action News it is currently in the process of reviewing this new law and understanding its obligation in enforcing it.

The new law is welcome news for business owners like Vincent Emmanuel.

"This is probably one of the best news I've heard in the 43 years of operating this business," he said. "At the end of the day, the government needs to provide us the infrastructure to continue to operate these stores profitably. Losing money is not a good thing for anybody."

Emmanuel, who owns a 7-Eleven in South Philadelphia, said his store is hit by thieves on a daily basis.

"They bring their own bags, and they throw everything that they want in it, and they walk right out," Emmanuel explained. "There is nothing we can do, and the respect for the police part is gone."

Police in West Whiteland Township say they have seen an uptick in retail thefts in recent years.

"The people that we're dealing with now tend to be more emboldened," Detective Scott Pezick said. "They're not afraid to flee from the police or fight with the police or store security."

Detective Pezick said he believes this new law will not only slow down the stealing, but he said it could also stop pawn shops that purchase stolen merchandise.

Just last month, federal agents raided a Philadelphia pawn shop that sources say was part of a multi-million dollar retail theft ring.

"Those stores that are buying this stuff have no scrutiny over them, pretty much. Now we're starting to see some pawn shop rules and laws that are changing, and this, so they're going to be a little bit more scared now," Pezick said.