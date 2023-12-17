Pennsylvania senator, 'Abbott Elementary' star host annual holiday donation event in Philadelphia

This year, the event benefits the Share Food Program, Cradles to Crayons, and West Philadelphia Alliance for Children.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A holiday party with a star-studded guest list and a special cause was held in Philadelphia on Saturday night.

Pennsylvania Senator Vincent Hughes and his wife, actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, hosted their "Holiday Party with a Purpose" at the Hilton Hotel on City Avenue.

"It just grows and grows every year. We are proving without any hesitation that people want to help other people. All they need is the environment and the opportunity and welcoming place and maybe an Emmy Award-winning actress to go along with it," said Hughes to Action News.

Ralph is well known for her role on ABC's 'Abbott Elementary,' which focuses on a public school and its educators in Philadelphia.

Every year, Hughes and Ralph make it their mission to give back.

This year, the event benefits the Share Food Program, Cradles to Crayons, and West Philadelphia Alliance for Children.

Guests brought books, warm clothing, toys, and canned goods to donate.

"I just love the fact that what my husband does as a senator and what I get to do at 'Abbot Elementary' is just a seamless coming together. When I see all of the books on the table for the children, and when I see him addressing food insecurity in the city, we need to know how many of our children might not get as much food during the holidays because they are not in school," said Sheryl Lee Ralph to Action News.

This is the couple's annual event.