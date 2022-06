HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The effort to keep illegal ATVs off our streets has passed the Pennsylvania Senate.The bill that passed Wednesday would allow police departments to sell or destroy seized ATVs.Those bikes have been a major issue in the Delaware Valley, as hundreds of bikes sometimes take over the streets.A woman who was riding an ATV was recently killed in a crash. The current penalty for illegal off-road vehicles in Pennsylvania is only a summary offense.The bill now heads to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.