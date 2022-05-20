fatal crash

ATV rider dead after colliding with car in Philadelphia's Holmesburg neighborhood

By
EMBED <>More Videos

ATV rider dead after colliding with car in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal crash involving an ATV in the city's Holmesburg neighborhood.

It happened just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday night at Rhawn Street and State Road.

According to police, a woman was riding on an ATV in the wrong direction when she collided with a vehicle.

The ATV rider was rushed to an area hospital where she later died. She has not been identified.

No other injuries were reported.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiaatvfatal crashaccidentcrash
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Wilmington police identify victim in deadly hit-and-run
Teen dies after being hit by dirt bike in North Philly; suspect sought
Wilmington police investigate deadly hit-and-run
63-year-old woman killed by driver at Jersey Shore: Police
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia pastor accused of child sex assault
2 Montco school districts requiring masks starting Friday
Teachers, parents voice concerns over proposed library policy
Boy, 4, shot inside North Philadelphia home
Philly contestant on 4-game Jeopardy! winning streak
DA: Person shot, killed by officer after struggle in Malvern, Pa.
Less than 10,000 GOP votes left to count in Pa. Senate primary
Show More
Beloved kindergarten teacher retiring after 48 years
South Jersey man returning home after walking the world
CDC director signs off on booster shots for children ages 5 to 11
FTC warning: Baby formula scammers are preying on parents
Delaware AG now investigating condemned Wilmington apartment complex
More TOP STORIES News