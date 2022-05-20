ATV rider dead after colliding with car in Philadelphia's Holmesburg neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal crash involving an ATV in the city's Holmesburg neighborhood.It happened just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday night at Rhawn Street and State Road.According to police, a woman was riding on an ATV in the wrong direction when she collided with a vehicle.The ATV rider was rushed to an area hospital where she later died. She has not been identified.No other injuries were reported.