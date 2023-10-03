Two local state senators introduce legislation for AAPI curriculum to fight anti-Asian hate

Pennsylvania ranked 7th in the largest number of hate incidents reported during the beginning of the pandemic.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two local state senators have introduced a bill to create a more inclusive curriculum, saying it would reflect the diversity of Pennsylvania and help fight anti-Asian hate.

"It is so important to be able to see yourself and for other people to be able to see you. And so this would direct the State Board of Education to develop an inclusive Asian American and Pacific Islander curriculum," said State Senator Nikil Saval, (D) Pennsylvania District 1.

It would include Asian American history, which is American history but a part of our nation's story with which many people are unfamiliar and that can lead to misunderstanding. The false notion that AAPIs are forever foreigners and even hate.

Pennsylvania ranked 7th in the largest number of hate incidents reported during the beginning of the pandemic.

Right now, seven states require AAPI studies, including Florida and New Jersey.

The Senators who introduced this PA legislation say it's a way to unite all students in the Commonwealth by celebrating both our differences and the things we have in common.

"When we start to appreciate those differences, we start to realize that those contributions are not that different from the contributions of our own ancestors and we can really start to say, 'Hey, we are so lucky that we have such a diverse population here'," said State Senator Maria Collett, (D) Pennsylvania District 12.

The Senators said this is an effort to break down barriers and make sure every child feels seen and heard and knows that they belong. Action News first told you about this effort in May 2022.

