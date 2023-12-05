At least 2,214 people impacted by The Hershey Company data breach

The candy maker says there is no reason to think the stolen data has been misused.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Hershey Company headquartered in Pennsylvania is notifying some customers their data may have been compromised.

The data breach happened between September 3 and September 4, and it impacted 2,214 people, according to the company's filing with the Maine Attorney General.

This data included first and last names, health and medical information, credit card numbers with passcodes, and credentials for financial accounts including routing numbers.

"Based on our investigation, which recently concluded, the unauthorized user may have had access to certain personal information of yours. Although we have no evidence that any information was acquired or misused by the unauthorized user, we wanted to notify you of this incident out of an abundance of caution," said the company in a letter to affected customers.

The candy maker says there is no reason to think the stolen data has been misused but Hershey is offering affected individuals two years of credit monitoring.