1 Pennsylvania State Police trooper dead, 1 seriously injured after officer-involved shooting

The suspect was shot and killed by Pennsylvania State Police troopers.

MIFFLINTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One Pennsylvania State Police trooper is dead and another is seriously injured following an officer-involved shooting in Juniata County on Saturday.

Officials say a man engaged with state troopers in Mifflintown just after 12:30 p.m.

The man shot one trooper, who police say was seriously injured and transported to a local hospital.

After a search, the shooter was located around 3 p.m. in the area of Swamp Road and Baumgardner Drive in Walker Township, Juniata County.

Troopers say they exchanged gunfire with the suspect, which led to the shooter and a state trooper being shot and killed.

The public is asked to avoid the scene, which investigators say is still active.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Pennsylvania State Police Colonel Christopher Paris were transported to the hospital where the wounded trooper was taken.

The identities of the troopers involved and the suspect will be released at a later time, according to officials.