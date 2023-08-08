Some Pennsylvania State Police troopers to wear body cameras for 2-month pilot program

Some Pennsylvania State Police troopers are wearing body cameras for the very first time.

The findings will help determine the best practices and procedures before the department-wide rollout.

CARLISLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Some Pennsylvania State Police troopers are wearing body cameras for the very first time.

On Monday, Action News learned that a two-month pilot program involving 43 troopers began last month at Troop H in Carlisle, Cumberland County.

"The public rightfully expects their interactions with police be safe, respectful, and constitutional, and I believe the use of body-worn cameras demonstrates that the Pennsylvania State Police is committed to providing faithful and honest law enforcement services," said Colonel Christopher Paris, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police.

Troopers will wear the cameras while they are on duty.

As a cost reduction measure, the department uses a shared service model, officials stated.

The 18 cameras allotted to Carlisle will get passed between troopers during shift changes.

