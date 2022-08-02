Get ready to pay more if you travel on the Pennsylvania Turnpike

The new rates will take effect across the toll-highway system on Jan. 8, 2023, at 12:01 a.m.

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- If you drive the Pennsylvania Turnpike, get ready to pay more next year.

On Tuesday, the Turnpike Commission approved a 5% toll increase for all E-ZPass and Toll by Plate customers.

The common toll for E-Z pass customers will go from $1.70 to $1.80 and from $4.10 to $4.40 for Toll by Plate customers.

The Commission says the increase is necessary to meet their financial obligations.

"The PTC has been forced to increase tolls annually through the foreseeable future to meets its financial obligations under Act 44 of 2007," said PTC CEO Mark Compton. "It's worth noting that, even with these ongoing annual increases, our per-mile toll rate continues to be below the midline compared with rates of other U.S. tolling agencies."