An early morning crash shut down eastbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Montgomery County.

Crash shuts down part of Pennsylvania Turnpike near Willow Grove exit

WILLOW GROVE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A crash shut down eastbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Montgomery County early Monday morning.

It happened just after 5 a.m. Monday on the eastbound lanes of I-276 in Upper Moreland.

Action News is told the crash involved two vehicles on the highway. A woman was then struck by one of the vehicles.

Medics were called to the scene.

There is no word on the woman's condition at this time or any other injuries.

The left lane and center lane are closed on I-276 EB between Willow Grove (Exit #343) and Bensalem (Exit #351).

Traffic is getting by westbound side of the highway.