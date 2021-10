KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in King of Prussia, Montgomery County.It happened around 2:05 a.m. Wednesday on the westbound lanes of I-276 near the King of Prussia Travel Plaza.Police say the crash involved three sedans.One person was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no word on any other injuries.All westbound lanes in the area were closed as police investigated.