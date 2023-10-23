Investigation still underway after 3 killed in crash on Northeast Extension of Pa. Turnpike

WORCESTER TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials have not yet made public the names of the three victims killed in Saturday's crash that shut down the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

On Monday, drivers were still talking about it.

"Avoid highways, avoid them. Like I put in my GPS you know, 'avoid the highways,'" said Taiwana Porter of Norristown.

Pennsylvania State Police say around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, a car with a flat tire stopped in the right lane heading northbound between the Mid-County and Lansdale exits.

A box truck pulled up behind it with hazard lights on.

Then police say a tanker truck carrying jet fuel did not stop in time and crashed into the vehicles, erupting into flames.

Police say the driver of the tanker was killed along with the driver and a passenger in the box truck.

The driver of the car was sent to Abington Hospital with injuries.

Traffic was backed up for hours.

Uber driver Richard Peebles frequents the Turnpike and says the commute can be overwhelming.

"You have to not panic, you have to stay focused, and if you are stranded on the side of the road, you just pull off to the side," said Peebles of Bridgeport, Pa.

State police are still investigating the circumstances of the crash.

We spoke to Tami Friedrich, president of the Truck Safety Coalition, an organization that advocates for victims of truck crashes.

Members of her family were killed in a crash involving a tanker truck in 1989.

The coalition is pushing for more required technology for large trucks that they say would greatly reduce crashes.

"We're waiting for the secretary to move and make a final rule to require all new manufactured trucks to have automatic emergency braking, which would allow the truck to start the breaking process without the driver doing it," said Friedrich.

Again, the circumstances of the crash are still under investigation and any charges would come once that investigation is complete.

The Montgomery County Coroner's Office says autopsies were done Sunday and names of the victims are expected to be released sometime this week.