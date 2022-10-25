What's on the minds of Pennsylvania Swing Voters?

Host Matt O'Donnell checked in with Rich Thau - President of Engagious, to share the latest insight on his 'Swing Voter Project' as he recently interviewed Pennsylvania undecided voters.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Matt O'Donnell checked in with Rich Thau, President of Engagious, to share the latest insight on his 'Swing Voter Project' as he recently interviewed Pennsylvania undecided voters.

Thau shared the insight he received from Republican, Democrat and Independent voters who have not decided on a candidate two weeks out from the upcoming election.

We hear soundbites from these swing voters as they share what candidate traits resonate and what will/won't motivate them to pull that lever at the polls next month.

You can here more from the Swing Voter Project - Pennsylvania Edition here.

This week's panel discussed the latest news from the campaigns, candidate viability in the PA Gubernatorial and Senate race, plus an in-depth conversation about the City Controller's eight-month audit of the Philadelphia Police Department and the 911 emergency call response rate.

Panel included:

David Dix

Sharmain Matlock Turner

Ajay Raju

Dom Giordano