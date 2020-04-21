6-year-old's $14.70 piggy bank donation spawns massive campaign for health care workers

PERKASIE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A young Pennsylvania girl's piggy bank donation has spawned a massive campaign to help health care workers.Sophia Myers is 6 years old and incredibly smart.The hardworking kindergartner from Perkasie, Pennsylvania has now created magic with her unicorn piggy bank."I decided to give it to Grandview Hospital and I thought it was going to be really helpful," Myers said.She sent her actual piggybank - $14.70 and all - with a thank you card to those fighting the pandemic on the frontline at Grandview Hospital."I know a lot of people aren't giving money so I was like, 'Ok I can give some money and get this process started so this coronavirus can be done,'" Myers said.Grandview Hospital shared Sophia's video on their Facebook page. What started as the six-year-old giving her llife savings, turned into a huge campaign which has raised more $60,000 in two weeks. But they say it's all thanks to little Sophia."A couple of us cried to know that a little girl is thinking about us in a difficult time and gave us her bank," Grandview Hospital CEO Jean Keeler said.