6-year-old's $14.70 piggy bank donation spawns massive campaign for health care workers

Sophia Myers is 6 years old and incredibly smart.
The hardworking kindergartner from Perkasie, Pennsylvania has now created magic with her unicorn piggy bank.
"I decided to give it to Grandview Hospital and I thought it was going to be really helpful," Myers said.
She sent her actual piggybank - $14.70 and all - with a thank you card to those fighting the pandemic on the frontline at Grandview Hospital.
"I know a lot of people aren't giving money so I was like, 'Ok I can give some money and get this process started so this coronavirus can be done,'" Myers said.
Grandview Hospital shared Sophia's video on their Facebook page. What started as the six-year-old giving her llife savings, turned into a huge campaign which has raised more $60,000 in two weeks. But they say it's all thanks to little Sophia.
"A couple of us cried to know that a little girl is thinking about us in a difficult time and gave us her bank," Grandview Hospital CEO Jean Keeler said.
