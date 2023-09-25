Man accused of killing his mother and brother in Montgomery County home

Investigators say the suspect called the FBI and told them he has been living on the edge since his father's death.

PERKIOMEN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man has been arrested for the shooting deaths of both his mother and his brother over the weekend in his Montgomery County, Pennsylvania home.

Aaron Deshong, 49, is charged with murder and is being held without bail.

Deshong was arrested Sunday in the 700 block of Gravel Pike in Perkiomen Township.

The district attorney's office says Deshong called the FBI's National Threat Operations Center and indicated he had hurt his family members.

Aaron Deshong

According to the criminal complaint, Deshong told the FBI he has been living on the edge since his father's death.

When asked if his mother and brother were unharmed, Deshong allegedly kept answering "That's a good question."

State police troopers responded to the home shortly after 5 p.m. and took Deshong into custody while he was still on the phone with the FBI.

That's when troopers found the bodies of Deshong's mother, 74-year-old Wanda Deshong, and his 53-year-old brother, Adam Deshong.

Aaron Deshong lived at the home with his mother. Adam Deshong was a resident of Devon, Pennsylvania.

The D.A.'s office said police found a Smith and Wesson .38 caliber revolver, registered to Aaron Deshong, in his basement bedroom closet.

The revolver had four spent shell casings and two live rounds.

The coroner's office determined Wanda Deshong died of a gunshot wound to the head, while Adam Deshong died of multiple gunshot wounds.