Perkiomen Valley School District considers new bathroom policy

PERKIOMEN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two weeks into the new school year and a major issue is already brewing in the Perkiomen Valley School District.

"We do have a difficult conversation that the board needs, in my opinion, that we need to address," said Jayson Saylor, the Perkiomen Valley School Board president.

The board is set to vote on Policy 720, which would require students to use bathrooms that align with their biological sex-- meaning transgender students would not be allowed to use the restrooms that correlate with their gender identities.

Pennridge School District recently enacted its own bathroom policy. Now, Perkiomen Valley is seeking to do the same.

SEE ALSO: Pennridge School Board passes new bathroom policy in heated meeting



The proposal was sparked by a recent social media post by a dad who says his daughter encountered someone she thought may have been a boy in the bathroom.

"The fact of the matter is, my daughter will go to school and not use a restroom here now," said Tim Jagger, who made the social media post.

He admits that neither he nor his daughter are 100% sure if the person she saw was a transgender or a boy. "She is too upset and emotionally disturbed to walk into a restroom."

Jagger was among the residents speaking at last week's school board meeting, which included a discussion of the issue.

Another person who addressed the board said there was "no factual evidence saying that the other person in the restroom was trans or a man in any way."

The Perkiomen Valley School board president supports the policy, which states that multi-use restrooms and locker rooms designated for one sex will be used only by that sex. Other students will be offered single-use restrooms.

"Do we think it's accurate and fair that students should have access to any bathroom they want depending on how they identify? Do we think that's appropriate? It's my personal opinion. I don't," said Saylor.

The superintendent of Perkiomen Valley schools, though, thinks a new bathroom policy is not necessary.

"We have Policy 103, which is non-discrimination in Title IX, it calls out gender identification as a protected class," said Superintendent Barbara Russell.

With a vote set for Monday night, former students like Tarren McDonnell will speak to the board.

She spoke at a previous meeting recalling her own experience being bullied as a transgender student at Perkiomen Valley High School.

Those experiences, she said, included being harassed by boys when she went into the boys' bathroom and being teased when students noticed she was going to the nurse's office to use the restroom.

"I think that, you know, people understand that change can be tough, but it's, it's really, I think we're moving forward," she said. "I think people just need to get more used to it."

Tuesday night's scheduled vote comes after some community members raised concerns that the proposed bathroom policy was being enacted without going through the proper procedures.