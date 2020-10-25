Person shot at Nockamixon State Park

QUAKERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One person is hospitalized after a shooting at Nockamixon State Park Saturday night.It happened around 9 p.m. on the 1500 block of Mountain View Drive in Quakertown.The victim was taken to Saint Luke's Hospital.Authorities have not given an update on the victim's condition, or what led to the shooting.The Bucks County District Attorney's office and State Police are investigating the incident.