6abc teams up with 1 Love 4 Animals for pet food giveaway

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The coronavirus pandemic has brought financial challenges to many families, and the burden is even greater for families who own pets.To help, 6abc has teamed up with 1 Love 4 Animals to assist families in need.Anyone who needs help feeding their pet can attend the free food giveaway at the Boscov's parking lot in the Plymouth Meeting Mall on Friday.The food giveaway will be held from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.