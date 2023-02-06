Family remembers Bordentown, NJ native killed in Ukraine

Pete Reed was providing medical care to those injured, both military and civilian, on the front lines of the war.

BORDENTOWN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Pete Reed, a graduate of Bordentown Regional High School, was killed this past Thursday in Ukraine while on a humanitarian mission.

He was providing medical care to those injured, both military and civilian, on the front lines of the war.

Reed was killed in Ukraine's Bakhmut region while trying to evacuate those who had been injured by a missile strike.

Reed and his wife Alex Potter were getting ready to celebrate their first wedding anniversary in just a few weeks.

"He always listened and was always very present and very caring. That's why so many people loved him too because they can tell he was a real one as they say," said Potter in an interview with ABC News.

Visibly and understandably upset she shared their story.

It started years ago in Iraq when Potter was a journalist and nurse. Reed, a Marine veteran, was providing medical aid.

"I heard about Pete and a group of medics they were with. So, I ended up joining them and thought I'd stay for a couple of weeks. But we fell in love really quickly," said Potter.

From there they started a nonprofit together, completing humanitarian missions wherever there was a need.

"The idea of people getting hurt weighed heavily on him," said Potter.

When the war in Ukraine broke out, Reed was given the opportunity to work for Global Outreach Doctors.

"We knew he had the skills and the empathy to help our Ukraine brothers and sisters and knew he had the contacts," said Andrew Lusting of Global Outreach Doctors.

He was quickly named their country director.

On Thursday, he was transporting victims in an ambulance when it was shelled.

"I consider him a brother. This has been exceptionally difficult," said Potter.

Through tears, Lusting couldn't say enough about the work Reed and Potter accomplished together.

"What an amazing team Pete Reed and his wife Alex are," said Lusting.

"Every single person he came into contact with felt loved and heard. He truly cared about them because he did," said Potter.