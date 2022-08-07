Pete Rose to be honored alongside 1980 World Series team during Phillies game

Rose will be honored alongside the rest of the World Champion 1980 Phillies team, who are at the ballpark for alumni weekend.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pete Rose will be back at a home Phillies game for the first time since he was banned from the sport, after admitting to betting on games.

Rose will be honored alongside the rest of the World Champion 1980 Phillies team, who are at the ballpark for alumni weekend.

The decision to include Rose in the celebration is controversial, but fans told Action News they're excited to see baseball's all time hits leader at the park.

"I think he got a raw deal. He played good for us," said Harry Leibrecht from Northeast Philadelphia.

"I don't have a problem with him being banned from baseball because it took him such a long time to finally fess up and be honest about betting on baseball," said Keith Rhine from Ridley Township, who was wearing a Pete Rose shirt and said he is still a fan of the player.

Rose was banned for life in 1989 after admitting to betting on major league games during his time as a manager for the Cincinnati Reds. The ban has kept him out of the hall of fame.

"People make mistakes, people do things wrong, but you got to learn and move on, I don't think he should be banned. I made mistakes in life but hey, I'm living here," said Kashmere Hiltner from South Philadelphia.

Whether or not they agree with the ban, fans told Action News they believe he should be honored with his teammates.

"I was a fan so, the guy made a mistake. Everyone makes one in their life and they should be, we forgive," said Kathy Leibrecht from Northeast Philadelphia.

"I'm in, let's do it. Anyone a part of Phillies history is someone I'm going to honor no matter what," said Rick Rowe from Wilmington.

The ceremony is expected to start at 12:30 p.m. First pitch for the game will be at 1:35 p.m.