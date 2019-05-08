141 live cats, 59 dead cats seized from Doylestown home

Number now stands at 130 cats removed from a Doylestown apartment. Court documents reveal an anonymous tip prompted an animal rights group to come to the home for a welfare check back in January, investigation cont’d over 4 months. SPCA is still trying to locate more cats in home pic.twitter.com/5hp0Npaok7 — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) May 7, 2019

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- SPCA officials in Bucks County have seized dozens of cats from a Doylestown home on Tuesday.Authorities have taken at least 141 live cats from the property.Investigators say they found 58 dead cats inside the home owner's refrigerator and freezer.Action News was there as crates were piled up outside of the unit block of Aspen Way.The investigation is still active and ongoing.