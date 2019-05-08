Pets & Animals

141 live cats, 59 dead cats seized from Doylestown home

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- SPCA officials in Bucks County have seized dozens of cats from a Doylestown home on Tuesday.

Authorities have taken at least 141 live cats from the property.

Investigators say they found 58 dead cats inside the home owner's refrigerator and freezer.


Action News was there as crates were piled up outside of the unit block of Aspen Way.

The investigation is still active and ongoing.
