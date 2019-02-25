PETS & ANIMALS

44 dogs removed from Del. home, some will be up for adoption

DOVER, Del. (WPVI) --
Animal officials say they have removed 44 dogs from a small home in Delaware last week.

The Brandywine Valley SPCA says they were contacted after the primary caregiver of the dogs passed away.

The dogs consist of mostly small breeds, including Chihuahuas, Pomeranians, and Yorkshire Terriers. They range in age from young adults to seniors.

Thirty-six of the dogs will be available for adoption, and eight will be returned to relatives following their spay/neuter surgery and health evaluation.

"We appreciate the next of kin taking a proactive role to ensure the safety and well-being of these dogs," said Adam Lamb, BVSPCA CEO. "Having the infrastructure we do across the state of Delaware made us uniquely qualified to respond to that request for help."

