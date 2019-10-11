Pets & Animals

Bears enjoy afternoon splash in backyard swimming pool

BOULDER, Colo. -- Did someone say, pool party at the neighbors house?

Two bears were spotted taking a dip in a swimming pool in Colorado on October 9.

An animal protection officer with the Boulder Police Department shared this video of the furry duo enjoying the water.

One of the bears quickly jumps in, while the other appears more reluctant to get wet.

No word if that second bear ever got pushed in.

The video ends with both bears dipping their paws in the water.

"Don't feel too bad that you didn't get an invite, we didn't get invited either," tweeted the Boulder Police Department.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsfunny videowild animalspoolbear cubbearcaught on videocute animalsanimalsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Storm off the coast causes flooding at Jersey Shore
Jury deadlocks in fmr. Bordentown Twp. police chief's hate-crime trial
Teacher on leave after racially-charged altercation with parent
Part of Schuylkill Expressway EB to close weekend of Oct. 11
1 dead as Southern California brush fire damages homes, prompts evacuations
Drive-by shooting injures 5 in Queen Village
Report: Man driving Kevin Hart's vintage muscle car caused crash
Show More
Tamron Hall asks why Flyers fans need 'rage room'
Arrested stalker used pupil image reflections in selfie to locate pop idol
Homeowner hit in the head with crowbar during break-in
AccuWeather: Breezy and Cooler Today, A Milder Weekend
School bus driver yells at girl to return as car approaches
More TOP STORIES News