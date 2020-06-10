Brandywine Zoo reopens to visitors with limited hours, safety measures

Reservations and ticket purchases must be made in advance.
Guests will be limited to visit during two-hour time frames from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
The zoo will close from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. for extensive cleaning.
All guests over the age of 13 are required to wear masks or face coverings while visiting.