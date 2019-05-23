Pets & Animals

Cat fighting coyote captured on home surveillance video

ALTADENA, Calif. -- A coyote was confronted by a cat outside a California home and the feline stood its ground, fighting the wild animal and scaring it away.

The spat was captured on a home doorbell camera in Altadena.

The residents say the cat, who isn't their pet, was apparently protecting their home.

The feisty feline swiped at the coyote as it tried to walk past a couple of times, but the pet showed it wasn't a scaredy-cat. The pair chased around a parked car in the driveway of the home before the coyote took off.

The homeowner said the cat wasn't harmed during the encounter.
