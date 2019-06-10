Pets & Animals

Caught on camera: Bear eats Twizzlers while sitting on Calif. home

CLAREMONT, Calif. -- It wasn't guerrilla advertising - but it definitely got people talking about Twizzlers.

Cellphone video obtained Sunday showed a bear with a sweet tooth digging into a bag of Twizzlers as it casually perched on top of a wall at a California home.

The bear appeared to be in a chill mood, letting one leg dangle over the side of the stone wall of the Claremont house as it dug into the red bag.
The bear occasionally looked up at the neighbors filming the spectacle - and then returned to its sweet treat.

It is believed the bear eventually left the area on its own.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsentertainmentbearrooftopu.s. & worldcandy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
David Ortiz shot in the back at Dominican Republic bar
Officials: Lightning possible cause of N.J. forest fire
Delaware vacation attack victim accuses resort of victim blaming
Sources: Man shot in Roxborough apartment during large-scale drug robbery
Hazmat situation prompts evacuations in Berks County
Rash of thefts reported at local retirement community
Hundreds line the streets for Philly Pride Parade
Show More
Odunde Festival in South Philly celebrates African culture
AccuWeather: Showers and Thunderstorms Today and Tonight
Firefighter hurt battling Camden County blaze
3 men injured after triple shooting in West Philadelphia
Man shot, killed in Southwest Philadelphia, police say
More TOP STORIES News