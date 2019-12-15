Pets & Animals

Curious grey seal showers diver with kisses, hugs, and handshakes: VIDEO

NORTHUMBERLAND, England -- A curious creature surprised a diver in the UK with an abundance of affection.

Ben Burville caught the up-close and personal encounter with a grey seal on camera.

VIDEO: Seal smothers diver with affection in playful underwater encounter

The friendly animal is seen grabbing his hand numerous times for "flipper shakes," tugging his arm, and even laying on top of him, embracing Burville in a way that looks like a human hug.

"Sometimes my #DiveBuddies can be a bit 'clingy'," Burville joked on Twitter.

At one point the two are nose-to-nose and the seal turns around and stares straight into the camera with a heart-melting "puppy dog" look.

However, Burville, who is also a doctor, has a warning.

"They may look like dogs but are more related to bears. They have powerful flippers and claws," he said.

RELATED: Diver catches romantic grey seals snuggling underwater

He also said touching seals isn't normally a good idea.

"They have rather unpleasant bacteria in their mouths," he told Storyful. "These bacteria can cause serious infections."

Burville recorded this footage off the Farne Islands, in Northumberland, which is home to a large colony of grey seals.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswild animalscute animalscaught on videooceanssealu.s. & worldcaught on camera
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Anti-impeachment New Jersey Democrat meets with Trump
Thousands attend Army-Navy game in Philadelphia
AccuWeather: Damp & Dreary Today
Mom sets trap for porch pirate after daughter's medication stolen
NC man takes to social media after stealing $88k from bank
PPA employee assaulted by masked man: Police
Show More
One killed in double shooting at Strawberry Mansion barbershop
8-year-old NJ girl missing from school for hours after falling asleep on bus
Tractor trailer crash causes fuel spill on the Vine Street Expressway
Woman sues CVS, alleges she was denied 'morning after' pill
Remembering Sandy Hook victims 7 years after shooting
More TOP STORIES News