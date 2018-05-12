Dog daycare 'selfie' going viral

U.S. & WORLD

LOVELAND, Ohio --
An Ohio dog daycare photo has gone viral for capturing what looks like a group of four-legged friends taking a selfie.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Go Fetch Dog Daycare and Boarding in Loveland originally posted the photo of the group March 30.

A black Labrador mix named Rouge appears front and center in the photo with several dogs howling in the background.

The photo was shared by a Facebook user who commented that it looks like Rouge was taking a selfie.

The photo has received more than 1,800 Facebook reactions and hundreds of comments, including one from a user saying, "this is exactly how I imagine the entrance to heaven."

Go Fetch owner Matt Ramsey says the dogs get along well, which makes it easy to take photos of them.

