Pets & Animals

Dog owner can't believe pet helps out with the laundry

DALLAS, Texas (WPVI) -- Texas dog Jonsi proved he was the ultimate "good boy" when, much to the shock of his owner Trey Foote, he sprang into action to pick up a dropped sock.

Trey's wife Gabbie Gaspard posted footage of the pooch's heroic housekeeping, and soon she had a viral sensation on her hands, the video clocking up more than eight million views on Twitter alone.

The video shows Trey carrying a pile of laundry upstairs at the couple's home in suburban Dallas. A falling sock is seen catching Jonsi's eye, prompting Trey to ask for his pet's help.

Jonsi duly obliged, leaving a pooch pal behind on the comfy couch and grabbing the stray sock.

Foote can be heard exclaiming "Oh my God, he did it!" as Jonsi arrives upstairs with the sock.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalstexasdog
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Commissioner Outlaw talks about her vision for Philly police
Scathing report on safety of the food we eat
$202 million Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey
Police ID men wanted in hammer-wielding crimes
Mom accused of killing kids appears in court; police, family testify
Strangers become best friends, organ donor advocates through kidney donation
'I want my baby back': Family prays for missing girl
Show More
Dead cats, 2 feet of human feces found in N.Y. home: Police
Financial secretary charged with stealing $561K from N.J. church
First baby born in Sea Isle City in more than 40 years
JetBlue offers $20 flights to celebrate 20th birthday
Kidney transplant gets former pro boxer and dad back in the ring of life
More TOP STORIES News