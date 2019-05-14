Pets & Animals

Dogs seized from breeder in unsanitary home in Bucks County

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Nearly two dozen dogs were removed from a breeder in Bucks County because the animals were found to be living in unsanitary conditions.

The 22 small dogs are now being cared for by the SPCA in Quakertown.

The animals are also being evaluated by veterinarians.

"Now that the dogs are surrendered, the dogs will undergo medical evaluations, behavior evaluations. And once they are healthy and medically cleared, and spayed or neutered and then we will begin placing them up for adoption," said Nikki Thompson, Chief Humane Society Officer, Bucks County SPCA.

The breeder now faces charges of animal cruelty.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdogspa. news
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Woman and man hospitalized after shooting in Kingsessing
4 cars collide outside Channel 6 studios
'Armed and dangerous' pair wanted by N.J. State Police
More TOP STORIES News