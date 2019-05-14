Dogs seized from breeder in unsanitary home in Bucks County

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Nearly two dozen dogs were removed from a breeder in Bucks County because the animals were found to be living in unsanitary conditions.The 22 small dogs are now being cared for by the SPCA in Quakertown.The animals are also being evaluated by veterinarians."Now that the dogs are surrendered, the dogs will undergo medical evaluations, behavior evaluations. And once they are healthy and medically cleared, and spayed or neutered and then we will begin placing them up for adoption," said Nikki Thompson, Chief Humane Society Officer, Bucks County SPCA.The breeder now faces charges of animal cruelty.