Elsa the baby koala introduced to the world

SOMERSBY, Australia -- An adorable baby koala named Elsa was introduced to the world after being born at a reptile park in Australia.She's being raised by a zookeeper because her mother can't care for her."Both mum and bub are doing amazingly in care and will be reunited in no time," the zoo said.Video shared by the Australian Reptile Park shows Elsa being fed, getting a tummy rub and snuggling up in a blanket.If you're wondering, yes -- she was named after Elsa from Disney's "Frozen."